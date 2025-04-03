Myanmar earthquake death toll rises to 3,145 — news agency

BEIJING, April 3. /TASS/. The Myanmar earthquake death toll has risen to 3,145, another 4,589 people have been injured, while 221 people are still missing, Xinhua reported.

According to the news agency, Myanmar's emergency services are still continuing search and rescue operations in cooperation with rescuers from other countries. So far, 653 people have been rescued from under the rubble and the bodies of 626 dead have been recovered.

A major earthquake struck Myanmar on March 28. The Thai Meteorological Department said its magnitude was 8.2. It was followed by a second earthquake with a magnitude of 6.4. Thailand was also affected by the disaster, while tremors were felt in China and Vietnam. The earthquake in Myanmar damaged residential houses and infrastructure. The death toll in Bangkok rose to 22.