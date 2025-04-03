Next meeting between Russia, Alliance of Sahel States to be held in Africa — MFA

MOSCOW, April 3. /TASS/. The next meeting between Russia and the Alliance of Sahel States at the level of foreign ministers will be held in one of the alliance countries, the Russian Foreign MInistry said.

"The next meeting in a similar format will be held in one of the countries of the Alliance of Sahel States," the ministry said in a statement following the first meeting with the participation of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his counterparts from Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger. The ministry added that the sides discussed ways of strengthening friendly relations between Russia and the Alliance of Sahel States with a focus on deepening political dialogue and building sectoral interaction. The Russian diplomats also emphasized that during the talks the sides noted the closeness of positions on most issues.

"Sergey Lavrov confirmed Russia's readiness to support the confederation in building an independent political course and forming a new architecture of regional security with self-reliance," the ministry emphasized.

The Russian diplomats added that the ministers agreed to further strengthen the coordination of actions at the UN and other multilateral platforms. "The sides paid considerable attention to promoting interaction within the framework of the Russia-Africa Partnership Forum," the Foreign Ministry pointed out. A joint statement was adopted at the end of the meeting, it said.