MOSCOW, April 3. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military is positioning equipment, personnel, and ammunition at energy infrastructure facilities that are not under fire from Russian forces for better protection, military expert Andrey Marochko stated on the Komsomolskaya Pravda radio station.

Earlier, Marochko told TASS that over the past three days, the Ukrainian army has been transporting military cargo to the warehouses of one of Kharkov's thermal power plants, where employees have been prohibited from entering the industrial zone containing hangars with military supplies.

"Ukrainian militants are increasingly deploying equipment and storing missile and artillery weapons within the territory of enterprises that belong to Ukraine's energy system. I believe the Ukrainian forces will utilize these energy facilities as cover to secure their weapons and military equipment," he remarked.

Marochko also noted that Ukrainian forces continue to target the Russian energy system. "I think we can exercise patience for a while, but eventually, we will present all the facts," he added.

On April 1, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told the media that Russia is fully adhering to the moratorium on strikes against Ukrainian energy infrastructure. He also mentioned that he and Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov had briefed President Vladimir Putin on Ukraine's failure to comply with the moratorium on targeting energy infrastructure.