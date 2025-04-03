MOSCOW, April 3. /TASS/. Russian assault units have cleared buildings and basements in the village of Veseloye in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) after its liberation, eliminating up to 100 Ukrainian military personnel in the process, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"Assault units have mopped up all buildings and basements. In all, they cleared over 200 buildings, wiping out up to 100 Ukrainian militants, three armored combat vehicles and eight military motor vehicles," the military agency said

The ministry stressed that MLRS and assault drone crews in coordination with unmanned aerial vehicle operators eliminated firing positions and stationing areas of Ukrainian troops.

On April 3, the Russian Defense Ministry said that units from Russia’s Battlegroup East had liberated the village of Veseloye in the DPR.