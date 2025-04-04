Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq slump in biggest one-day decline since 2020 — report

NEW YORK, April 3. /TASS/. US markets tumbled in the wake of US President Donald Trump's move to impose new tariffs, CNN reported, citing data after the close of trading in the US.

The Dow Jones slid by 3.98%, the S&P 500 dropped by 4.84% and the Nasdaq declined by 5.97% in the worst day for markets since 2020. The hardest hit were companies relying on international supply chains: Apple slumped by 9.3%, Nike 14.5%, Best Buy 17.8% and Ralph Lauren 16.3%.

Apple’s market value shrank by almost $300 billion within a single trading day. Analysts attributed the rout to concerns that Trump’s tariffs could disrupt global trade.

On April 2, Trump announced the US was imposing tariffs on imports from many countries, with a 20% levy to be applied to the EU. In addition, he said the US government was introducing duties of 25% on all imported cars. The rates went into effect on April 3.