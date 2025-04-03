US administration acts constructively, respectfully in dialogue with Russia — Dmitriev

WASHINGTON, April 4. /TASS/. The current US administration administration acts constructively and behaves respectfully in dialogue with Russia, Russian Direct Investment Fund CEO and special presidential envoy Kirill Dmitriev said.

"We can see absolutely clearly that the administration of [US President Donald] Trump, unlike the administration of [46th] President [Joe] Biden, is focused on solving problems. They are very respectful, they understand Russia's position, they ask a lot of questions, they find compromises. This is a very constructive spirit," he told a small group of reporters in Washington.