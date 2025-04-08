Trump orders aides to be ready to trade deals with other countries — White House

WASHINGTON, April 8. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump ordered his economic aides to be ready to trade deals with other countries, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said at a briefing.

"The entire administration has always said that President [Donald] Trump is willing to pick up the phone and talk. And the President met with his trade team this morning, and he directed them to have tailor made trade deals with each and every country that calls up this administration to strike a deal and listen," the press secretary said.

"On the other hand, countries like China that have chosen to retaliate and try to double down on their mistreatment of American workers are making a mistake," she added.