Air defenses repel drone attack on military airfield outside Russia’s Orenburg

OREBNURG, April 9. /TASS/. Air defense forces repelled a fixed-wing drone attack targeting a military airfield in the Orenburg Region on Wednesday, acting governor Yevgeny Solntsev reported via Telegram.

"Today, Russian air defenses repelled a fixed-wing drone attack on a military airfield in the Orenburg Region. There have been no casualties or damage," the Telegram post reads.

According to Russia’s Defense Ministry, four Ukrainian fixed-wing drones were downed outside Orenburg in the Volga-Urals region.

"Between 6:30 a.m. and 7:05 a.m. Moscow time (3:30 a.m. - 4:05 a.m. GMT) on April 9, air defenses on duty intercepted and destroyed four Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles over the Orenburg Region," the ministry said in a statement.