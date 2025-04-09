MOSCOW, April 9. /TASS/. The West will not be able to hide the crimes that Ukrainian forces committed in Russia’s Kursk Region, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

According to the diplomat, the West "covers up" the crimes of the Kiev regime by turning a blind eye to the atrocities of Ukrainian forces.

"It is important that nothing be missed. Systematic work must be carried out despite all attempts in the West, as we note, to cover up, to stall this issue," Zakharova said at a virtual conference dedicated to the release of a report on the crimes of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Kursk Region. "We assume that all those responsible must be identified and will be punished."

On April 9, the International Public Tribunal on the Crimes of Ukrainian Neo-Nazis presented a report titled "War Crimes of Ukrainian Neo-Nazi Armed Forces in the Kursk Region."

Collected from more than 100 victims and witnesses, the testimonies in the report fully expose the Kiev regime as a perpetrator of war crimes.