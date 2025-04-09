Russia protests detention of its diplomat at Paris airport — Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, April 9. /TASS/. Russia has summoned the French ambassador to deliver a formal protest regarding the detention of a female employee of the Foreign Ministry at Paris's Charles de Gaulle Airport, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a news briefing.

"What occurred on April 6 at Charles de Gaulle Airport is inexplicable. The French border service detained an employee of the Russian Foreign Ministry, a member of the official Russian delegation, without providing any explanation, and confiscated her phone and computer," Zakharova remarked. "The Russian embassy promptly dispatched a consular officer to the airport, who had to wait nearly seven hours before gaining access to her colleague, who was part of an official delegation."

Zakharova further noted, "The Russian embassy in Paris has sent a formal note of protest to the French Foreign Ministry. During discussions at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Russia conveyed its objections to the leadership of the French embassy. As a result of these actions, our colleague was ultimately permitted to enter the country, but she spent an entire day in the airport's border control zone."

Describing the incident as a "shameful show" orchestrated by Paris, Zakharova asserted, "We do not intend to let this go without consequences. When we refer to consequences, we want the Elysee Palace to understand that we do not consider the summoning of the ambassador and the note of protest to be the extent of those consequences."

"We demand that Paris adhere to the provisions of Article 9 of the agreement between the French government and UNESCO, which obligates French authorities to allow members of official delegations to enter the country," Zakharova emphasized. "Once again, we call on the UNESCO Secretariat to take all necessary measures to put an end to this illegal and discriminatory practice."