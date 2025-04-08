Russian forces strike Ukrainian missile/artillery depots over past day

MOSCOW, April 8. /TASS/. Russian forces struck Ukrainian missile/artillery depots and massed enemy manpower and military equipment in 149 areas over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Tuesday.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces struck missile/artillery armament depots, a workshop for the production of unmanned aerial vehicles and massed manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian army and foreign mercenaries in 149 areas," the ministry said in a statement.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts over 110 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted more than 110 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy ammunition depots in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"In the Belgorod direction, Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on formations of a mechanized brigade, an assault regiment of the Ukrainian army and two territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Krasnopolye, Prokhody, Turya and Miropolskoye in the Sumy Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 110 personnel, two motor vehicles and two field artillery guns in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed two field ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts 220 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted roughly 220 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed six enemy artillery guns in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units gained better positions and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of two mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Redkodub, Drobyshevo, Novoye and Kirovsk in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 220 personnel, a US-made M113 armored personnel carrier, two motor vehicles and six artillery guns in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed an ammunition depot of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts 270 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted roughly 270 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two US-made armored personnel carriers in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup South units improved their tactical position and inflicted losses on formations of a heavy mechanized brigade, two mechanized brigades and an assault brigade of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Novodmitrovka, Konstantinovka, Kleban-Byk and Novoolenovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 270 personnel, two US-made M113 armored personnel carriers, 17 motor vehicles and two field artillery guns in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts 410 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted roughly 410 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three US-made armored personnel carriers in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Center units gained better lines and positions and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of two mechanized brigades, an infantry brigade, an airborne brigade of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements Bogdanovka, Dimitrov, Yelizavetovka, Kotlino, Novosergeyevka, Kotlyarovka and Zverevo in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 410 personnel, three US-made M113 armored personnel carriers, three armored combat vehicles, including two US-manufactured MaxxPro armored vehicles, seven motor vehicles and eight field artillery guns in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts 165 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted roughly 165 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy artillery guns in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup East units kept advancing deep into the enemy’s defenses and inflicted damage on manpower and equipment of two mechanized brigades, an airmobile brigade of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Chervonaya Zirka, Komar, Volnoye Pole and Burlatskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 165 personnel, three motor vehicles, three artillery guns and an electronic warfare station in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr destroys 90 Ukrainian troops in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr destroyed roughly 90 Ukrainian troops and two enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted losses on formations of a mechanized brigade, a coastal defense brigade of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Pavlovka and Novodanilovka in the Zaporozhye Region and Sadovoye in the Kherson Region," the ministry said.

"As many as 90 [Ukrainian] military personnel, two armored combat vehicles, nine motor vehicles, three electronic warfare stations and an ammunition depot were destroyed," it said.

Russian air defenses down 102 Ukrainian UAVs, seven HIMARS rockets over past day

Russian air defense forces shot down 102 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and seven US-made HIMARS rockets over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down three JDAM guided aerial bombs and seven rockets of the HIMARS multiple launch rocket system of US manufacture and 102 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 660 Ukrainian warplanes, 283 helicopters, 50,279 unmanned aerial vehicles, 601 surface-to-air missile systems, 22,721 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,534 multiple rocket launchers, 23,353 field artillery guns and mortars and 33,790 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.