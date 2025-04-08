US says its troops to keep helping with Ukraine aid after pulling out of Polish airfield

WASHINGTON, April 8. /TASS/. US servicemen will remain committed to providing assistance to Ukraine even after the Pentagon pulls out its forces from the Rzeszow airfield, a key supply hub on the Poland-Ukraine border, a spokesman for the US Army Europe and Africa Command told TASS.

"The mission has not changed," he said when asked whether the withdrawal meant the US will halt its direct involvement in supplying military aid to Kiev through the hub.

On April 7, the command announced it was transferring military personnel and equipment from Rzeszow to other bases throughout Poland. The US has deployed a temporary contingent at the airfield since 2022.

According to a statement from the command, the redeployment was scheduled following talks between Poland and NATO. It said military aid to Ukraine will continue to go through the airfield under the leadership of Poland and NATO and with the support of the US.

The NATO summit in Washington, DC, on July 11, 2024, decided to establish a NATO Security Assistance and Training for Ukraine mission to coordinate military supplies and training for Kiev by alliance members and partners. The transfer to NATO of the responsibility for the security of military supplies via Poland began in August 2024. Currently, 100 military servicemen and NASAMS air defense system from Norway are on duty at the hub, along with a Germany-provided Patriot air defense battery. According to the Polish Defense Ministry, the hub handles 90% of military supplies for Kiev.