US to start collecting 104% duties from China since April 9 — Fox Business

NEW YORK, April 8. /TASS/. The United States will start applying 104% customs duties against Chinese products from April 9, Fox Business reporter Edward Lawrence said, citing the White House.

"White House Press Secretary says 104% additional tariffs went into effect at noon Eastern Time [04:00 p.m. GMT] because China has not removed its retaliation. The 104% additional tariff will be collected starting tomorrow, April 9," he wrote on the X.

China missed its deadline to remove tit-for-tat tariffs, Lawrence added.