US Special Operations Forces to plan operations based on Ukrainian conflict experience

WASHINGTON, April 8. /TASS/. The Pentagon has set up the Center for Special Operations Analysis, which will be tasked to analyze information in the interests of the Special Operations Forces, including taking into account the conflict in Ukraine, according to a statement by US Army General Bryan Fenton, Commander of the United States Special Operations Command.

"SO/LIC (the Special Operations/Low Intensity Conflict office within the US Department of Defense - TASS) established the Center for Special Operations Analysis (CSOA) to evolve our organization adequately," says the statement released before his speech at the Senate hearings.

"The CSOA coordinates, conducts, and ensures objective modeling, simulation, analyses, and assessments for SOF (Special Operations Forces - TASS)," the document reads. "In 2025, CSOA will focus on the contributions of SOF serving as an inside force, concepts and capabilities based on lessons learned from the Russia-Ukraine war. "

General Fenton said in early February that the US Special Operations Forces had been engaged in training the Ukrainian military outside Ukraine.