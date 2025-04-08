White House confirms increase of duties on imports from China to 104%

WASHINGTON, April 8. /TASS/. The United States increased customs duties on imports from China by 50% more to the level of 104%, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters at a briefing.

"There will be 104% tariffs going into effect on China tonight at midnight [04:00 a.m. GMT on April 9 - TASS]," Leavitt said.

"President Donald Trump believes that [President of China] Xi [Jinping] and China want to make a deal. They just don't know how to get that started. And the President also wanted me to tell all of you that if China reaches out to make a deal, he'll be incredibly gracious, but he's going to do what's best for the American people," she added.