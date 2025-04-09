MOSCOW, April 9. /TASS/. The people of Ukraine chose to forget the history of their ancestors and rejected spiritual values, and this brought the current Kiev regime to power, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview for the TASS Kids project.

"Forgetting history, their spiritual values, their roots, if you wish - all of this became one of the main reasons for what we are currently seeing in Ukraine," he said.

"The Europeans and the Americans used this to bring to power an openly Russophobic, neo-Nazi regime, which declared a war on its own people. Having seized power through an illegal coup, and labeling those who disagreed with this coup as terrorists, they launched a real war on them, with the use of regular troops, aviation and artillery," Lavrov added.