Russia to step up number of ground-based robots in army — top defense official

MOSCOW, April 8. /TASS/. The Russian Armed Forces will receive significantly more ground-based robots this year, Defense Minister Andrey Belousov said.

On April 8, the Russian Defense Ministry held a scientific and technical conference on the issues of use and development of ground-based robots taking into account the experience of the special military operation.

Belousov pointed out that last year, the defense industry and volunteer organizations delivered several hundred ground-based robots to the Russian military. "This year we plan to deliver many more," he said.