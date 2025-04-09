MOSCOW, April 9. /TASS/. Any foreign military presence in Ukraine will be regarded by Moscow as a threat and could lead to direct armed conflict with NATO, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova warned.

"We want to emphasize once more that any foreign military presence in Ukraine, regardless of the nation's flags, symbols, or declared mandates, will be viewed by Russia as a threat to our nation. This could escalate into a direct military conflict between our country and specific NATO members involved in these so-called missions, which would effectively mean the entire alliance," the diplomat stated.

According to Zakharova, Vladimir Zelensky’s regime "anticipates its European allies to take specific steps to deploy their troops, but in reality, this would imply those countries would be joining the conflict on the side of the Kiev regime."

However, she remarked that Western countries "have not yet reached any definitive decisions" on the matter. "The fact that this process has stagnated is clearly causing frustration within the Zelensky regime," the Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson observed.

Top Russian diplomat Sergey Lavrov stated on March 12 that NATO troop presence in Ukraine, under any flag or capacity, would represent a direct threat to Russia. He emphasized that Moscow would not accept such a presence under any circumstances.