Iran’s foreign minister calls on US to reject ‘military option’ to make headway in talks

WASHINGTON, April 8. /TASS/. Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi urged Washington to reject the option of using force against Tehran, according to an opinion piece he contributed to the Washington Post ahead of talks between the countries.

"Iran is ready to engage in earnest and with a view to seal a deal," the minister wrote about the indirect talks the countries plan to hold in Oman on April 12.

Araghchi explained Iran’s demand that any talks be indirect.

"We face a significant wall of mistrust and harbor serious doubts about the sincerity of intentions, made worse by US insistence on resuming the ‘maximum pressure’ policy prior to any diplomatic interaction," he wrote.

"To move forward today, we first need to agree that there can be no ‘military option,’ let alone a ‘military solution.’ President Trump clearly recognizes this reality in urging a ceasefire as the first course of action to end the Ukraine conflict," the minister went on to say.

Araghchi further stated that Tehran is willing to clarify the peaceful intent of its nuclear program and take the necessary measures to allay any possible concern.

"For its part, the United States can show that it is serious about diplomacy by showing that it will stick to any deal it makes. If we are shown respect, we will reciprocate it," he wrote.

"Military buildups send the exact opposite signal. Mark my words: Iran prefers diplomacy, but it knows how to defend itself," the minister continued. "The ball is now in America’s court."

On March 7, Trump said he had sent a message to Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, offering to hold talks on Iran’s nuclear program. In late March, the Iranian foreign minister said Tehran had asked Oman as a mediator to send a response to Trump's letter. On Monday, it was reported that following the exchange, the sides agreed to hold the first round of talks on April 12 in Oman. Araghchi and US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff will run point on the talks.

On March 30, Trump announced he would impose additional duties on Iran in two weeks if the nuclear talks failed, also threatening unprecedented bombardments of Iran, if it rejected a deal. In response, Khamenei expressed skepticism about the likelihood of US military intervention but warned that any attempts by Washington to incite unrest in Iran would be met with a harsh retaliation.