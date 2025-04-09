Top Ukrainian general says US reduced aid

MOSCOW, April 9. /TASS/. Ukraine has started to receive less US aid, with most assistance now coming from European countries, Ukrainian Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Alexander Syrsky said.

"The support of partners, of course, plays a crucial role. Especially when the United States of America helped us. Currently, assistance from the United States has decreased. And most of the assistance comes from our partners in Europe," he said in an interview with the Ukrainian news outlet Left Bank.

According to Syrsky, if US aid comes to a complete halt, Ukraine will have to rely on its own resources.

Earlier, the deputy chief of staff at Vladimir Zelensky's office, Pavel Palisa, said Ukraine had not yet discussed additional military aid with Washington. He said a lack of US support would make it harder for Ukraine to continue fighting, but Kiev sees no other choice.

US President Donald Trump ordered a suspension of all supplies of military aid to Kiev after a dustup with Zelensky at the White House on February 28. The order went into force on March 4 and affected all military equipment that was not already inside Ukraine, including weapons currently in transit by plane or ship, or being scheduled for shipment out of transportation hubs in Poland. On March 11, US National Security Adviser Mike Waltz said Washington would resume supplies to Kiev.

Russia has repeatedly said that funneling weapons into Ukraine will not reduce Moscow’s resolve or change the course of the special military operation.