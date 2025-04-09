Ukraine breaches moratorium on attacks on Russian energy facilities daily — Zakharova

MOSCOW, April 9. /TASS/. Ukraine targets Russia’s energy facilities daily, breaching a moratorium on such actions, while Moscow abides by it strictly, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stated.

"Contrary to its own declarations about its support for the 30-day moratorium on energy facilities bombardment agreed on March 18 by the presidents of the Russian Federation and the United States, the Kiev regime continues to brazenly carry out daily strikes on Russia's energy infrastructure," she said.

"Meanwhile, the Russian side strictly adheres to the ban on attacks."

She stated that Ukraine attacked energy facilities in Russian regions 32 times between April 4 and April 7 alone, leaving thousands of residents without gas and electricity.

"Reports on Kiev regime’s attacks on Russian energy infrastructure, in violation of their commitments, are being sent to the American side, the UN, and the OSCE as factual and concrete evidence of [Vladimir] Zelensky and his gang’s incompetence and utter irresponsibility," Zakharova remarked.

According to her, this is particularly significant in light of the statements about the need for dialogue with the Kiev regime, which continues to block engagement with Russia at the legislative level.