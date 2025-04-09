France fails to grant visa for senior Russian diplomat, MFA spokeswoman says

MOSCOW, April 9. /TASS/. Paris has failed to grant a visa to a senior Russian diplomat on time, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova lamented at a news briefing on Wednesday.

"Last week, Alexander Alimov, director of the [Russian] Foreign Ministry’s department for multilateral humanitarian cooperation and cultural relations, did not receive a French visa on time for UNESCO events," Zakharova clarified. As a result, the rotation of diplomatic and support staff at the Permanent Delegation of the Russian Federation to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization was effectively halted, she explained.

According to Zakharova, Russia has repeatedly pointed out systematic violations by France of its obligations under international law as a host country to UNESCO and other international organizations. "The French side has misused its status by either regularly refusing visas for members of official Russian delegations without offering any coherent explanation or delaying the issuance of visas, thus hindering Russian officials from attending events," she argued.

Alimov was headed for "an international organization, not for France," Zakharova stressed.