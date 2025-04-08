US tariffs will hit Slovakia harder than other EU countries — Russian ambassador

BRATISLAVA, April 8. /TASS/. Slovakia will suffer most from the introduction of new US tariffs among the EU countries, Russian Ambassador to the republic Igor Bratchikov told TASS.

"This is a very sensitive issue for Slovakia. US tariffs will hit the automotive industry first and foremost, and Slovakia is the world's largest per capita car manufacturer (the auto industry accounts for 13% of the country's GDP) and the third largest exporter of passenger cars to the US from Europe," the ambassador said.

"It will suffer the most among EU countries, which will impact the already difficult socio-economic situation: the country has one of the highest budget deficits and public debt in the EU, the poverty rate is growing - according to recently published data, it threatened 18.3% of the population (almost a million people) in 2024, [there is] a crisis in healthcare and education," he went on.

The situation is also negatively affected by anti-Russian sanctions, the halt of supplies and transit of Russian gas through Ukraine.

"By the way, the current government and entrepreneurs [of Slovakia] have repeatedly pointed out the harmfulness of the restrictive measures against our country. There were also public initiatives: signatures were collected demanding the lifting of sanctions. According to the organizers, 450,000 citizens supported the petition," Bratchikov noted.

"In this situation, under any scenario, they expect a slowdown in economic growth here, even to the point of recession, which will negatively affect the labor market, business activity and the overall social situation of the population," the ambassador said.

On April 2, Trump announced the introduction of customs duties on products from 185 countries and territories. Russia is not on this list. Universal 10% tariffs came into force on April 5, while individual tariffs will go into effect on April 9. In addition, the US administration introduced customs duties of 25% on all imported cars from April 3. Trump also declared a state of emergency in the country due to the economic situation.