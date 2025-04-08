{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Kiev reiterates offer to use Ukraine as testing ground for Western weapons

"Among the opportunities Ukraine offers to international partners are testing products in real combat conditions and developing long-term partnership within joint ventures," Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Valery Churkin said

MOSCOW, April 9. /TASS/. Western countries can use Ukraine as a testing ground for their advanced weapons in real combat conditions, Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Valery Churkin said at an Estonian-Ukrainian defense industry conference in Kiev.

"We should step up industrial cooperation. Among the opportunities Ukraine offers to international partners are testing products in real combat conditions and developing long-term partnership within joint ventures," the RBC-Ukraine news agency quoted him as saying.

Kiev officials previously conceded that Ukraine has become a testing ground for the Western defense industry. For example, then Defense Minister Alexey Reznikov said in 2023 that "it is hard to find a better testing ground for the global military industry."

On November 22 last year, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Vladimir Zelensky, Reznikov and other representatives of the Kiev regime, when they regularly offered Ukraine as a testing ground for new types of weapons, brought upon themselves Russia’s use of its hypersonic missile system Oreshnik.

Kiev reiterates offer to use Ukraine as testing ground for Western weapons
