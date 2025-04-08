Europe has ordered $265 bln worth of US weapons during Ukraine crisis — NATO general

WASHINGTON, April 8. /TASS/. Since the beginning of the full-scale crisis in Ukraine, the value of US arms sales orders to Europe have jumped by 600%, reaching $265 billion, according to the Supreme Allied Commander in Europe, US General Christopher Cavoli.

"So during the course of this conflict <…> the orders, the value of foreign military sales orders, that is our allies’ orders to buy American equipment, have increased by 600%," he said as he testified before the US House Armed Services Committee. "There right now are 4,000 sales cases worth $265 billion. That is European nations are lined up to buy from the United States as arms manufacturers."

"As the Allied commander I encourage that, right? I want more capability and capacity as fast as we can get it," Cavoli went on to say.

Additionally, purchases of US weapons are the easiest way for allies to make sure their weapons systems are compatible, he continued.