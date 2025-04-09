Paris, London obsessed with idea of sending their troops against Russia - Lavrov

MOSCOW, April 9. /TASS/. The United Kingdom and France are obsessed with the idea of sending their troops on the battlefield against Russia, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview for the TASS Kids project.

"They began by [promising] to supply [Vladimir] Zelensky with weapons until total victory, until Russia’s strategic defeat on the battlefield. And now, as they start to realize that this is not going to work, they are talking about sending their own armed forces to the battlefield. The French and the British are particularly obsessed with the idea," he said.

"But I hope they have not completely forgotten the lessons of history. Many leaders in Europe - and their number is growing - are beginning to realize how disastrous this attempt may be. And I’m sure that voters will do their choice when they go to the polls once again," Lavrov added.