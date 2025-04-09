Ukrainian army attacks Russia’s Belgorod Region with over 60 UAVs in past day

BELGOROD, April 9. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military attacked populated areas in Russia’s borderline Belgorod Region with over 60 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in the past 24 hours, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on his Telegram channel on Wednesday.

"In the Belgorodsky district, the villages of Bessonovka, Zhuravlyovka, Otradnoye and Cheremoshnoye and the farmstead Tserkovny came under bombardments by five munitions and attacks by six drones, of which three were shot down by air defenses. In the farmstead Tserkovny, a truck burnt down and in the village of Otradnoye two private homes were damaged," the governor said.

In the Borisovsky district, Ukrainian UAVs dropped three explosives in the village of Berezovka, damaging a private home and an outbuilding. In the Valuisky municipal district, 18 Ukrainian UAVs attacked the town of Valuiki, the settlements of Dalny and Urazovo, the villages of Gerasimovka, Dvuluchnoye, Dolgoye, Kazinka, Kukuyevka and Shelayevo, he said.

"One car each was damaged in the town of Valuiki and the settlement of Dalny along with a private household and a vehicle in the village of Kukuyevka," the governor wrote.

In the Volokonovsky district, a Ukrainian drone dropped an explosive on the village of Tishanka, with an ensuing fire completely destroying a private home. In the Graivoronsky district, eight Ukrainian UAVs attacked the settlement of Gorkovsky, the villages of Bezymeno, Glotovo and Poroz, he said.

"Air defenses shot down two aircraft-type UAVs over the Ivnyansky district, with no consequences," the governor said.

During the last 24-hour period, the Krasnoyaruzhsky district came under bombardments by four munitions and attacks by 11 Ukrainian UAVs, which wounded four civilians. Air defenses downed a Ukrainian drone over the Prokhorovsky district. In the Rakityansky district, attacks by two Ukrainian drones were carried out, he said.

The Shebekinsky municipal district came under an attack by nine Ukrainian UAVs. In the area of the settlement of Meshkovoye, a tractor operator working in the field was injured after the tractor ran over a mine, the governor said.

"Air defenses shot down a drone over the Yakovlevsky district. A civilian was injured on the Tomarovka-Rakitnoye road. The man who suffered multiple shrapnel wounds in his face and his neck received medical assistance at the regional clinical hospital. He is receiving further medical treatment on an outpatient basis," he said.