China to take drastic measures in response to Trump’s 104% tariffs — MFA

BEIJING, April 9. /TASS/. The Chinese government will take drastic action in response to US President Donald Trump’s tariffs of 104%, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Lin Jian stated.

"We will continue to implement decisive and effective measures to protect our legal rights and interests," he told a briefing, commenting on the protectionist policies of the White House leader, who intends to maintain tariffs on Chinese products at 104%.

Beijing will not tolerate actions that undermine China’s sovereignty, development goals, and security, the diplomat emphasized.

On April 2, Trump announced duties on goods from 185 countries and territories, setting the minimum rate at 10%. He confirmed specific tariffs for individual countries, including a 34% rate for China. As a retaliatory measure, Beijing will impose similar restrictions on all US goods starting April 10. Later, Trump stated that he would enforce a 104% tariff on Chinese goods until a trade agreement is reached between China and the US.