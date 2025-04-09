China did not deploy troops to participate in Ukraine conflict — MFA

BEIJING, April 9. /TASS/. China did not deploy troops to participate in the Ukraine conflict as the nation mandates its citizens to refrain from involvement in military actions, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lin Jian stated.

"The Chinese government has consistently mandated its citizens to remain clear of the zone of armed conflict [in Ukraine] and avoid any participation, particularly by abstaining from engaging in military actions by any of the involved parties," he said during a briefing in response to a query from a Ukrainian journalist.

The Chinese diplomat clarified that Beijing was investigating reports concerning allegations that Chinese nationals were involved in Russia’s special military operation.