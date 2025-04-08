US, Iran to hold meetings, not talks in Oman — US Department of State

WASHINGTON, April 8. /TASS/. The United States and Iran will hold a meeting, not negotiations, in Oman on April 12, US Department of State Spokesperson Tammy Bruce told a briefing.

"This is a meeting that's happening right on Saturday. There's a meeting, there's no negotiations," she said. "Again, it's not a negotiation, it's a meeting, and that's what the commitment is."

She confirmed that US special envoy Steven Witkoff will travel to Oman but refused to say whether he will meet with the Iranian delegation. "I can't speak to that, but he will be there," she only said.

She recalled that both US President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio insist that Iran must not possess any nuclear weapons.

On March 7, 2025, US President Donald Trump said that he had sent a message to Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, proposing talks on the nuclear program. In late March, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that his country had used Oman’s mediation to send a response to Trump’s letter.

It was announced on Monday that the sides agreed to hold the first round of talks in Oman on April 12 and Araghchi and Witkoff will act as chief negotiators.