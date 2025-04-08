Support of Ukraine raised NATO’s preparedness for future conflict in Europe — Pentagon

WASHINGTON, April 9. /TASS/. NATO’s support for Ukraine in the current standoff with Russia raised the alliance’s preparedness for a potential military conflict in Europe, Commander of the United States Special Operations Command (SOCOM) Gen. Bryan Fenton said in a statement.

"NATO’s support to Ukrainian defense has deepened interoperability and significantly accelerated the Alliance's resilience and preparedness for future conflict," Fenton said in a document, released before his participation in the Senate hearings.

In his words, US Special Operation Forces (SOF) in Europe have been boosting its interoperability with similar European military structures for many years. In 2024 alone, SOCOM signed four statements of intent with European allies focused on joint capability development, improved information and intelligence sharing, and increasing interoperability.

"Our primary objective in Europe is to re-establish deterrence and ensure the Alliance will prevail should deterrence fail," the document says.

It also says that US Special Operations Forces played an important role in training similar units in Ukraine.