Damascus recalls envoy to Russia, shift in diplomatic mission's lead ahead — source

MOSCOW, April 9. /TASS/. Syrian Ambassador to Moscow Bashar Jaafari has been informed of his recall to Damascus and the upcoming change in the embassy’s leadership, a diplomatic source told TASS.

"Damascus has notified the ambassador. A new envoy will be appointed to Moscow, and the Syrian Foreign Ministry will issue an official statement," the source said.

Earlier on Tuesday, the embassy posted on its Telegram channel that Jaafari was departing Moscow for a new role in Damascus. However, the diplomatic mission later clarified that its social media accounts had been hacked and no official announcement regarding the ambassador’s replacement had been made.