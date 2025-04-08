Russia ready for dialogue on Ukraine, will not let it be used to strengthen Kiev — envoy

UNITED NATIONS, April 8. /TASS/. Russia is prepared to engage in a serious dialogue regarding a peace settlement for the Ukrainian crisis; however, it will not permit the negotiation process to be exploited to bolster the military capabilities of the Kiev regime, stated Vasily Nebenzya, Russia's permanent representative to the UN.

"We are open to a meaningful and practical dialogue, but we will not allow anyone to deceive us or to use this negotiation process, directly or indirectly, to enhance the military potential of the Kiev regime," he asserted during a UN Security Council meeting on Ukraine.

Nebenzya also noted that the scenario being discussed by Russia and the United States is aimed at finding a sustainable, long-term solution to the Ukrainian conflict.

"To achieve this, it is essential to address the root causes, one of which is the influx of Western weapons into Ukraine. As we all know, this flow began long before the start of our special military operation and was facilitated under the cover of the Minsk agreements," Nebenzya stated.

On February 18, Russian and US delegations held the first round of talks in Riyadh regarding the resolution of the Ukrainian conflict. Russia was represented at the meeting by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, presidential aide Yury Ushakov, and the head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, Kirill Dmitriev. The US delegation included Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Presidential National Security Adviser Mike Waltz, and Special Presidential Representative Steven Witkoff. On February 27, Russian and US technical teams met in Istanbul to discuss issues related to the operations of the two countries' embassies.

On March 24, Russian and US representatives convened in Riyadh to discuss the resumption of the Black Sea grain initiative. The Russian delegation was led by Grigory Karasin, the chairman of the Federation Council's Committee on International Affairs, and Sergey Beseda, an advisor to the director of the Federal Security Service (FSB). The US delegation included Andrew Peek, the Senior Director for Europe at the National Security Council, and Michael Anton, the Director of Policy Planning Staff at the Department of State.