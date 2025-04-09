West tried to destroy Russia's UN resolution against Nazism — Lavrov

MOSCOW, April 9. /TASS/. West has made attempts to destroy the Russian-backed resolution against glorification of Nazism, adopted by the UN General Assembly, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview for the TASS Kids project.

"For quite a while, we have been promoting the UN General Assembly resolution against the glorification of Nazism on a regular basis. The vast majority of states vote in support of it," he said. "In the past two years, the West <…> has tried to kill this resolution by introducing amendments that draw parallels between Nazism and Nazi crimes and events of the special military operation."

Lavrov emphasized that despite this attempts, the resolution "was again adopted by a vast majority of votes, and this is how it will be."

"We are doing similar work in UNESCO, within the framework of other international organizations, and in the CSTO [Collective Security Treaty Organization], the CIS [Commonwealth of Independent States] and the SCO [Shanghai Cooperation Organization]," the minister added.