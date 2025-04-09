MOSCOW, April 9. /TASS/. Ukraine needs to mobilize 30,000 people every month to maintain the army’s fighting efficiency, Ukrainian Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Alexander Syrsky said on Wednesday.

"Vladimir Zelensky has given the figure that he has given. This is, indeed, the figure that we must abide with," Syrsky said, responding to a question from the news outlet Left Bank about whether it was sufficient to mobilize 30,000 people monthly for the army’s needs as Zelensky had spoken about.

Zelensky said in an interview with The Economist magazine in February that the biggest mobilization of 30,000 per month was last year. He said this was "a lot" but "it was a question from military guys, from generals."

Ukraine has declared and repeatedly prolonged a general mobilization since February 2022. The Ukrainian authorities are also doing everything possible to prevent men of the call-up age from evading military mobilization. Ukrainian social networks regularly post videos of a forceful mobilization and citizens’ conflicts with the staff of military recruitment offices in various cities.

Amid an acute shortage of army personnel, the staff of military recruitment offices has stepped up raids in public places. This year, there have been several instances of explosions at military recruitment offices across Ukraine and attacks on their staff have also become more frequent. In this way, Ukrainian citizens express their protest against a forceful military mobilization.