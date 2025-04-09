US SPACECOM chief urges Pentagon to deploy weapons in space

WASHINGTON, April 9. /TASS/. The United States needs to deploy weapons in outer space, the head of the US Space Command, General Stephen Whiting, said.

"It's time that we can clearly say that we need space fires and we need weapon systems. We need orbital interceptors. And what do we call these? We call these weapons, and we need them to deter a space conflict and to be successful if we end up in such a fight," Defense One quoted the general as saying. The outlet noted that US officials had previously avoided such explicit calls, partly over concerns of triggering a space arms race.

Whiting highlighted the critical role of space-based interceptors, particularly as part of America’s evolving Iron Dome missile defense system. "Weapons in space used to be considered inconceivable, but now space-based interceptors are a key component of how we win," he said.

The general warned that the US Space Force must accelerate innovation to keep pace with China’s advancements in space technology. He underscored the need for in-orbit refueling and satellite repair systems to enable future "dynamic space operations."

To support these efforts, Whiting announced that the Pentagon will award $2 million each to ten companies over the next 15 months to develop cutting-edge space technologies for military applications. "This effort will continue to invest in the most promising technology from commercial industry," he added.

In early April, US Space Force Commander General Chance Saltzman said that a lack of funding and an outdated approach prevented the US from achieving military superiority in space.