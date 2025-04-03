Russia prefers to continue working with US to resolve Ukraine conflict — Kremlin

NEW YORK, April 3. /TASS/. Russia would like to continue working with the United States to resolve the Ukraine crisis, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Bloomberg.

According to the news agency, he pointed out that Russia would "prefer to continue certain mutual efforts to search for a settlement."

"Everyone would prefer not to fight, but to talk, and not only to talk but to be heard, this is what we have with the current American administration," Bloomberg quoted the Russian presidential spokesman as saying.