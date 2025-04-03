Over 1,000 children die in violent crimes in 2024 in Russia — Investigative Committee

MOSCOW, April 3. /TASS/. Violent crime against minors grew in Russia in 2024, with more than 1,000 children dying as a result of criminal acts that are becoming increasingly heinous, said Alexander Bastrykin, Chairman of the Investigative Committee, said in an interview with TASS.

According to him, the number of children killed in violent crimes increased 10% last year. "In 2024, the investigators of the Investigative Committee investigated more than 21,000 violent crimes against children. In 2024, 1,082 minors died as a result of these crimes, which is 10% more than in 2023," he said. "In the criminal cases under investigation by investigators of the Investigative Committee, almost 17,000 minors were recognized as victims of criminal assaults (in 2023, their number was 18,000."

Among the victims, there are 266 children under the age of one year, 831 from one to five years old, 2,600 from 6 to 10 years old, over 6,000 from 11 to 14 years old, and 7,000 teenagers.

"At that, criminal assaults against minors are becoming more and more depraved. Unfortunately, child abuse has become a widespread phenomenon," Bastrykin said. He drew attention to the fact that violent crimes are often committed by those closest to them. "In most cases, they live in dysfunctional families," he said.