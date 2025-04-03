UN official comments on detention of leader of Moldova's autonomous region

UNITED NATIONS, April 3. /TASS/. The United Nations is aware of the detention of Evghenia Gutsul, leader of Moldova’s autonomous region of Gagauzia, and notes the importance of due process and the rule of law, Stephane Dujarric, Spokesperson for the UN secretary general, said.

"We are aware of reports regarding Ms. Gutsul's detention. We are not in a position to comment on ongoing domestic judicial proceedings and note the importance of due process and the rule of law. We continue to closely follow developments in Moldova and urge all involved to refrain from any actions or rhetoric that could increase tensions further," he pointed out in response to a TASS question.

Gutsul earlier called on UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres to pay attention to the situation around the autonomous region.