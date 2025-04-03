NATO defense official says Russia has advantages in geography, combat readiness

WASHINGTON, April 3. /TASS/. Russia continues to rebuild its conventional forces, it has a higher level of combat readiness and a favorable geographical location, Supreme Allied Commander Europe (SACEUR) Christopher Cavoli said.

"Russia continues to reconstitute its conventional forces, and possesses advantages in geography, domain, and readiness," said the text of his opening statement, prepared for a hearing before the US Senate Armed Services Committee.

Cavoli suggested that in the event of a hypothetical conflict, Russia could quickly build up its troops on its borders to counter NATO troops. In that regard, according to him, NATO and US European Command "must be postured to blunt Russia’s ability to rapidly mass numerically superior land forces.".