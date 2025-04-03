EU's nuclear umbrella talk comes amid concerns in Paris, London — senior Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, April 3. /TASS/. Talks about a potential nuclear umbrella over all European Union have gained momentum amid increasing unease in France and the United Kingdom, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said in an interview with the International Affairs magazine.

"We can see what is happening amid concerns and a kind of, shall we say, psychological discomfort among those in power in Paris and London. There have been discussions about something that was previously unthinkable, that is, expanding the French nuclear umbrella to the rest of the EU. If I am exaggerating, it is only slightly. This is a new way to present the issue, and it’s not so uncommon," Ryabkov pointed out.

According to him, Russia has also taken note of what is happening in the field of missile defense, where the concept of "the ‘Iron Dome’ has turned into the ‘Golden Dome,’ with its key aspects being exactly what we [in Russia] warned about back when the program was in the making." "Namely, that it will ultimately be a profoundly destabilizing project, containing the components of a preemptive first strike before a launch interception, including from outer space, of the offensive weapons that we have and China has, as well as a significant strengthening of the space component," the diplomat explained.

"I am saying this to illustrate the idea that without a comprehensive, full and profound assessment of all these new factors, we won’t be able to launch a robust and meaningful dialogue, even if <...> we suddenly see real and undeniable changes for the better in the United States’ Russia policy," the Russian deputy foreign minister concluded.