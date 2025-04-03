Russia-US talk on embassies moving forward, but 'in dribs and drabs' — senior diplomat

MOSCOW, April 3. /TASS/. The dialogue between Russia and the United States regarding embassy operations is advancing, but progress toward normalization remains slow, proceeding "in dribs and drabs," Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said in an interview with International Life magazine.

"Shortly after the [Donald] Trump administration resumed political dialogue with Moscow - previously suspended under [Joe] Biden - we began working on these issues. While there has been some progress, I cannot announce any breakthroughs or major achievements yet. Still, step by step, in dribs and drabs, we are moving toward normalcy, and I hope this continues," Ryabkov stated.

He cautioned, however, that the situation remains fragile. "Of course, everything could still be reversed. So far, the other side continues to insist that a full return to previous conditions is unworkable. This is wrong, and the current hypertoxic environment is unsustainable - after all, the purpose of embassies and diplomats is to communicate, exchange information, and convey signals."

Ryabkov acknowledged that restoring previous levels of cooperation will take time. "We have a long way to go, but we must start somewhere. For instance, facilitating visa issuance, improving mechanisms for mutual travel, and resolving challenges related to our personnel’s movements within the US are key priorities. Additionally, we are working to ensure normal financial transactions for the functioning of diplomatic missions. These are the main bilateral irritants we are currently addressing," he explained.