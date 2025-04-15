Russian ministry expects start of beef supplies to Indonesian market

JAKARTA, April 15. /TASS/. Russia’s Agriculture Ministry expects the start of beef supplies to the Indonesian market, Deputy Minister Maxim Borovoy told reporters.

"An increase in volumes of supplies of animal products. Fundamentally the opening of the meat market, beef in the first place. Miratorg met colleagues literally yesterday and the day before yesterday. Based on the information my colleagues provided, all is quite fruitful. This is why we hope that the market will be opening to us and we will be able to start beef supplies," he said.

Russia is ready to satisfy the demand for products that exists in the country, though at the same time, competition is rather high on the Indonesian market, which is why "colleagues will have to work with their partners," the official added.