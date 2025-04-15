US delivers at least 15 strikes on Houthi targets in Yemen — TV

DOHA, April 15. /TASS/. The United States has delivered at least 15 airstrikes on Houthi targets in the Yemeni Hodeida governorate, the Houthi-affiliated Al Masirah television channel reported.

According to the TV channel, the attacks targeted facilities on the island of Kamran in the Red Sea off Hodeida’s coast. No further details were given.

Following the escalation of the conflict in the Gaza Strip, the Yemeni rebel movement Ansar Allah (the Houthis) wared Israel that it would shell its territory while barring ships associated with the Jewish state from passing through the waters of the Red Sea and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait until Tel Aviv ceased its military operation against Palestinian radical group Hamas in the embattled enclave. Since mid-November, dozens of civilian ships have been attacked by the Houthi in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.

After a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas came into effect in the Gaza Strip, the Yemeni rebels suspended strikes on Israel but following the breakdown of the ceasefire, the Houthis resumed attacks on ships associated with Israel and on targets in Israel’s territory.

On March 15, the US started to carry out massive strikes on Houthi facilities in Yemen based on an order from President Donald Trump. The US Central Command said that the goal was to defend American interests and restore freedom of navigation. In response, the Ansar Allah movement attacked the US aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman in the northern part of the Red Sea multiple times, using missiles and drones. There were no reports of damage to the vessel.