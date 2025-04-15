Seven Belgorod Region villages come under Ukrainian drone attacks

BELGOROD, April 15. /TASS/. Seven settlements in Russia’s borderline Belgorod Region came under Ukrainian drone attacks, no one was hurt, the region’s governor, Vyacheslav Gladkov, said.

"Ukrainian drones continue attacking our region. According to preliminary data, no one was hurt this time. <…> Five motor vehicles were damaged after FPV drone attacks on two parking lots in the village of Krasny Oktyabr. A drone attacked an administrative building in the village of Yasnye Zori, breaking windows and damaging the facade," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

Drone attacks were also reported from the villages of Plotvyanka, Novaya Tavolzhanka, Borisovka, and Rakitnoye and the city of Shebekino. Several car, auxiliary and commercial buildings were damaged.