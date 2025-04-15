Netanyahu visits northern Gaza, prime minister’s office says

TEL AVIV, April 15. /TASS/. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has paid a visit to the Gaza Strip, his office reported.

According to its statement, he traveled to the enclave’s northern part.

The Israeli prime minister was accompanied by Defense Minister Israel Katz, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir, Head of Southern Command Maj. Gen. Yaniv Asor and division and brigade commanders.

Netanyahu received a report on the current situation in the area and then spoke with Israeli servicemen stationed there, thanking them for their efforts and vowing that Israel will continue putting military pressure on the Gaza-based Palestinian group Hamas in order to release all Israeli hostages being held in the enclave.

"We insist that our hostages be released and we insist on achieving all of our objectives for the war," Netanyahu's office cited him as saying during the meeting with the soldiers.