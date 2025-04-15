Israel eliminates fifth Hamas’ Shejaiya battalion commander since war outbreak

TEL AVIV, April 15. /TASS/. Israeli forces have eliminated another Hamas commander in the Gaza Strip, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) said.

According to the IDF, the man, Muhammad al-‘Ajlah, who had succeeded Haitham Rizq Abd al-Karim Sheikh Khalil as commander of Hamas’ Shejaiya battalion, was eliminated in a precise strike on the Shejaiya area. Al-‘Ajlah was responsible for weapons supplies to the battalion.

"Al-‘Ajlah was the fifth commander of Hamas' Shejaiya battalion to be eliminated since the beginning of the war, and the third since the start of the renewed operations in Gaza," the IDF said, adding that "numerous steps were taken to mitigate the risk of harming civilians" prior to the strike.

"The IDF and ISA (Israeli Security Agency - TASS) will continue to operate against terrorists of the Hamas terrorist organization," it stressed.