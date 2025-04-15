China to increase Russian LNG purchases in 2025 - Ambassador

MOSCOW, April 15. /TASS/. China will increase purchases of liquefied natural gas (LNG) in Russia this year, Ambassador of China to Russia Zhang Hanhui told reporters at the Eurasian Oil and Gas Forum.

"I know definitely that there are plenty of buyers. They applied with such a request. We as the Embassy endeavored to help establishing communications with Russian suppliers. I think it will be certainly higher," the Ambassador said, answering the question whether the volume of supplies increases.

Russia and China are mainly using national currencies when paying for energy resources and 90% of payments are made in rubles and the yuan, the diplomat said. Some companies experience difficulties when paying for energy resources, Zhang noted. "Some companies have such problems," the Ambassador said.

Both state-owned and private Chinese companies are interested in buying Russian oil, he added.