Ukrainian forces launch 114 drones at Belgorod Region over day — governor

BELGOROD, April 22. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces have attacked Russia’s Belgorod Region with 114 drones and 75 munitions over the past 24 hours, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov reported.

"The Krasnoyaruzhsky district’s settlements were shelled ten times, with Ukrainian servicemen firing 59 munitions and launching 55 drones. One civilian was injured by an FPV drone attack on a highway. In the Krasnaya Yaruga settlement, a commercial facility was damaged," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

The governor also said that the Valyisky district settlements were attacked by 24 drones, 13 of which were downed and suppressed by air defenses. A woman was injured in the Dolgoye settlement. A power line has been damaged in Kazinka; it has already been repaired. "In the settlement of Kukuyevka, two private houses, a garage and a car in it were damaged; in Dvulicnhnoye, a private house was damaged, and in Leonovka - a car," Gladkov pointed out.

The Shebekinsky district was subjected to 15 drone attacks, with 13 UAVs suppressed and downed. A private house burnt to the ground in the Murom settlement as a result of a drone dropping an explosive device on a private house. The settlements and villages of the Belgorodsky district were attacked with 11 drones, with three of them downed by air defenses. A car and a private house were damaged in Nikolskoye, and two houses, a car and an outbuilding were damaged in Bochovka.

The Graivoronsky district was shelled by 16 munitions during five shelling attacks and attacked by six drones. A drone attacked the Tishanks settlement in the Volokonovsky district, damaging a private house, two outbuildings and an apartment house.