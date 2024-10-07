Tajikistan to take over CIS chairmanship in 2025 — Kremlin aide

MOSCOW, October 7. /TASS/. Tajikistan will hold the chairmanship of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) in 2025, Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov said at a briefing.

According to him, this decision, as well as the date of the next meeting of the Council of Heads of State will be approved at a CIS summit tomorrow.

"Tajikistan will take over the chairmanship," Ushakov said.

The leaders will also discuss "holding the next meeting of the Council of Heads of State." "Our Tajik colleagues have put forward a proposal on the matter, and the proposal will be accepted," the Russian presidential aide said. "The next meeting will take place in Dushanbe on October 10, 2025," he added.

Russia is holding the CIS chairmanship in 2024. According to Ushakov, the majority of the about 150 chairmanship events have already taken place.